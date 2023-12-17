UBS Group Increases Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $230.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price target on Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Globant from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $222.60.

Globant Price Performance

GLOB opened at $243.38 on Wednesday. Globant has a 12 month low of $135.40 and a 12 month high of $246.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.98 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.74.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $545.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Globant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Globant by 10.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,406,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $558,644,000 after buying an additional 319,684 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Globant by 18.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,994,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $538,159,000 after buying an additional 459,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $511,404,000 after buying an additional 86,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,614,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $319,485,000 after acquiring an additional 49,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,522,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,546,000 after acquiring an additional 114,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Further Reading

