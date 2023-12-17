UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 4,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in UGI in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in UGI by 1,379.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in UGI by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price objective on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. UGI has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $43.19.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 16.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.89%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

