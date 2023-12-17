Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,627 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $241.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $147.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.38. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $245.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

