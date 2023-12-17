Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,356 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after buying an additional 341,369,646 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 77.5% in the first quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,662,445,000 after buying an additional 3,605,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 54.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,347,224,000 after buying an additional 2,349,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,768,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.45 and its 200 day moving average is $214.38. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $245.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

