UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $585.00 price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a hold rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $578.05.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $531.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $491.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $537.38 and its 200 day moving average is $506.72. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

