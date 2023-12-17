Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Upbound Group has a payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Upbound Group to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Upbound Group Price Performance

NASDAQ UPBD opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average is $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 237.14 and a beta of 1.82. Upbound Group has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $36.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $979.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.46 million. Upbound Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 33.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upbound Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Upbound Group from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $27,278.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,898.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upbound Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPBD. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at $17,228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,920,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,420,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,832,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upbound Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,899,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

