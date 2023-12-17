V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Short Interest Update

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the November 15th total of 162,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVX. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V2X alerts:

V2X Price Performance

Shares of VVX stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.49. 268,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,761. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.37. V2X has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that V2X will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of V2X from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of V2X in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on VVX

V2X Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.