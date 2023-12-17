Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Short Interest Down 20.5% in November

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the November 15th total of 196,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Valens Semiconductor Stock Up 0.4 %
VLN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,170. Valens Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $236.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41.
Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Valens Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $14.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
About Valens Semiconductor
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.
