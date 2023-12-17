VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS HYD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.58. 1,107,142 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.17.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2012 per share. This is an increase from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

