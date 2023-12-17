VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Stake Lessened by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.
Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17.
The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
