VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMH traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,902,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,688. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $98.27 and a 52-week high of $175.86.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.