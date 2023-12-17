Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Consolidated Capital Management LLC

Consolidated Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 281.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,614,000 after acquiring an additional 781,940 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $590,000. Systelligence LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,100,000. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VDC traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $189.06. The stock had a trading volume of 144,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,695. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $201.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.01.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.