Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Lowered by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 3.0% of Dentgroup LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 155,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,025,000 after buying an additional 45,535 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 346,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,879,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VIG opened at $169.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.98 and a 200 day moving average of $160.58. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $170.74. The firm has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

