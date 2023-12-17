Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) is Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.71.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

