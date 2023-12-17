Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) is GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up 3.9% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 94.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.2% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $117.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $131.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.64.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

