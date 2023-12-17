Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Holdings Boosted by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises about 1.4% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 902.6% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,580,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,847,000 after buying an additional 4,123,659 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,103,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,493,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,245,000 after buying an additional 57,569 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 493,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,634,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 422,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,080,000 after buying an additional 12,493 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

ESGV stock opened at $83.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.15 and its 200-day moving average is $77.92.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.