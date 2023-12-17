Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fullen Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 38,027 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 201,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.58. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.