Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $55.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average of $53.58.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

