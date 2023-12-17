Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 6.2% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.27. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

