Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,758,000 after acquiring an additional 139,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000,000 after acquiring an additional 789,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,251,000 after acquiring an additional 344,989 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,166,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,350,000 after purchasing an additional 52,368 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $72.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.84.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.