Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $307.91 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $309.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.57 and a 200-day moving average of $283.22. The firm has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

