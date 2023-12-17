Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Lessened by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Dentgroup LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,679,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 472.9% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $307.91 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $309.27. The company has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.57 and its 200 day moving average is $283.22.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

