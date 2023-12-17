Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Lifted by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 2.1% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $31,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $111.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $112.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.68.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

