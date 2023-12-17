Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.5% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $111.30 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $112.36. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.39 and its 200-day moving average is $105.68.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

