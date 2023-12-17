Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.7% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,328. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.68. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $112.36. The company has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

