Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 6.0% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 435,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,089,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $203,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 530,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,837,000 after buying an additional 38,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.90 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.53.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.2613 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.