Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Acquired by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 300.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $77.14 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $78.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

