Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $29,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $216.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $170.80 and a 12-month high of $217.66.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

