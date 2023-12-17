Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by Quadratic Capital Management LLC

Quadratic Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Quadratic Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Quadratic Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $33,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 41,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 27,877 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 55,537 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,619,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,084,000 after purchasing an additional 54,137 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 439.0% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 694,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,508,000 after purchasing an additional 565,796 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 128,249 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $61.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.77. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $67.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.1775 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

