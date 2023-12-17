Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $230.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $233.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

