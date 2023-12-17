Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Increased by Cypress Financial Planning LLC

Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 4.9% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 38,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 70,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,313,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,356,000 after buying an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $88.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.68. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

