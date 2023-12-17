Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.7% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,666,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,555. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.68.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

