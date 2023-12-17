Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Position Lowered by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 7.1% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. LVW Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $34,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 245,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,349,000 after purchasing an additional 82,153 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 70.6% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $827,000.

VONG stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.24. 991,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,533. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $77.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

