Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Stock Holdings Raised by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $8,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:VTWO traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.66. 8,781,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,859. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $65.39 and a 12-month high of $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.77.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
