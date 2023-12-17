Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Cypress Financial Planning LLC

Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 9.2% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 209,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,409,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.59 and a 200-day moving average of $75.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2164 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

