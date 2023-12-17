Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $77.13 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.2164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

