Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Boosted by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 274.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $210.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.71 and a 200-day moving average of $194.60. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $213.49.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

