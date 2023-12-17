Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VBR stock opened at $178.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.97 and a 200-day moving average of $163.70. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $180.99. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

