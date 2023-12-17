Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $433.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.87. The company has a market cap of $346.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $344.34 and a 52 week high of $435.36.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

