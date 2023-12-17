Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Sold by Financial Advisors LLC

Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 298,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after buying an additional 14,879 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $98.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.00. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $80.90 and a 1-year high of $99.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

