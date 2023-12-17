Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 344,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,452,000 after buying an additional 40,454 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 419,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,048,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.92 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.32.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.