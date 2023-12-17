Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 157,887 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $3,989,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.92 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.32.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

