Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wells Financial Advisors INC

Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.7% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND opened at $73.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

