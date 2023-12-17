Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Increased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,628 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,474,000 after purchasing an additional 767,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,063,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,012,000 after purchasing an additional 839,457 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average of $71.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.201 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

