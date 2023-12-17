Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 799,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $38,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508,063 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285,599 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,469 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 35,439,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,720,000 after purchasing an additional 857,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $50.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.49.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.0873 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.