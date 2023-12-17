Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 799,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 122,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX opened at $50.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.49. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $50.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.0873 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

