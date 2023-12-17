Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by American National Bank

American National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2,060.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $842,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 261,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $57.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.24. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $58.42.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

