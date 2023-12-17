Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Raised by Hyperion Partners LLC

Hyperion Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 6.5% of Hyperion Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hyperion Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VXUS opened at $57.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.