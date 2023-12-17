Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.9% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $235.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $187.38 and a 52 week high of $236.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.35. The stock has a market cap of $331.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

