Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $37,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $235.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $187.38 and a 1 year high of $236.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.35.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

